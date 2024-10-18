AVCTL II Week 7 recap

The 2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II football championship has come down to the final two weeks of the regular season with three teams still having a shot at the crown, and all three could wind up tying for the title, if things went a certain way, but the Eisenhower Tigers enter the final two weeks with the opportunity to claim the 2024 AVCTL II football tie by itself.

The Tigers enter the final portion of the regular season tonight as the only undefeated team still remaining in the AVCTL II, but the Tigers must get through Andover Central tonight, who enter the game with a 5-1, 3-1 record.

The Goddard Lions, who will host Ark City tonight, is the other team in the hunt for the AVCTL II football crown as the Lions, like Andover Central are 5-1, 3-1 this season. Eisenhower enters the final week with a 6-0, 5-0 record.

The Lady Jaguars from Andover Central lead the way on the AVCTL II volleyball courts with a 29-3, 9-1 record while Andover High sits in 2nd place, in the AVCTL II, with a 25-4, 9-3 record. Eisenhower is currently third with a 16-14, 4-4 record while Goddard is 4th with a 14-16, 5-6 record, followed by Newton (9-24, 4-6), Ark City (15-16, 3-7) and Salina Central (7-21, 1-10).

The Andover Central Jaguars and Eisenhower Tigers share the top spot in the AVCTL II soccer standings and will close out the regular season against each other this coming Thursday at Eisenhower’s soccer pitch. Andover Central is 8-6-0, 4-1-0 while Eisenhower is 7-6-1, 4-1-0. Valley Center could also play into the AVCTL II soccer championship talks as the Hornets currently sit in third place with a 8-5-1, 3-1-0 record.

Ark City (6-8-0, 2-2-0) is currently fourth in the AVCTL II soccer standings followed by Andover (5-8-0, 2-2-0), Goddard (7-7-0, 1-3-0) and Salina Central (0-15-0, 0-6-0).

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team has done or is planning to do thus far:

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team moved its seasonal and AVCTL II record back to the .500 mark at 3-3, 2-2 with a 40-13 victory Friday against Newton. The Trojans will look to move above .500 in both categories this Friday when they play host to Salina Central. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team split a pair of AVCTL II matches on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Goddard 25-18, 25-12, and lost 24-26, 29-27, 25-20 against Andover Central. The Lady Trojans swept a pair of matches in a non-conference triangular Thursday, defeating Campus 25-18, 25-22 and topping Valley Center 24-26, 25-18, 25-15. … The Trojan soccer team lost a 5-2 non-conference match against Rose Hill on Tuesday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team earned its fifth win of the season Friday with a 31-7 victory against Salina Central. The Jaguars will look for their sixth victory of 2024 Friday when they play host to Eisenhower. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team swept a pair of AVCTL II matches on Tuesday as they defeated Andover High 24-26, 29-27, 25-20 and won 25-11, 25-23 against Goddard. … The Jaguar soccer team lost 3-1 against Newton on Monday. The Jaguars defeated Salina Central 7-0 on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team suffered its fourth consecutive loss Friday when it lost 47-13 against Eisenhower. The Bulldogs will try to snap that losing streak this Friday when they play at Goddard. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team competed in the El Dorado tournament Saturday where they finished with a 2-2 record. The Lady Bulldogs defeated El Dorado 25-20, 25-18 and Wichita West 25-7, 25-10. The Lady Bulldogs lost 25-13, 25-14 against Buhler and 25-12, 25-12 against Great Bend. The Lady Bulldogs got swept in a pair of AVCTL II matches on Tuesday, falling 25-21, 23-25, 25-16 against Newton and 25-15, 25-11 against Eisenhower. … The Bulldog soccer team earned a 3-1 victory against Goddard on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were shut out 2-0 against Winfield on Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team remained undefeated Friday with a 47-13 victory against Ark City. The Tigers will again try to remain undefeated this Friday when they play at Andover Central. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept a pair of AVCTL II matches on Tuesday, as they defeated Ark City 25-15, 25-11 and won 25-20, 25-17 against Newton. … The Tiger soccer team scored an 8-0 shutout against Salina Central on Tuesday. The Tigers dropped a 5-3 match against Wichita East on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lion football team earned its fourth straight victory Friday with a 40-10 win against Salina South. The Lions will search for their fifth straight victory Friday when they play host to Ark City. … The Lady Lion volleyball got swept in a pair of AVCTL II matches on Tuesday, falling 25-011, 25-23 against Andover Central and 25-18, 25-12 against Andover High. … The Lion soccer team lost 3-1 against Arkansas City on Tuesday.

NEWTON

The Railer football team dropped its 6th contest, in 6 games, Friday when it was defeated 40-13 against Andover. The Railers will look for their initial win of the 2024 season this Friday when they play at Hutchinson. … The Lady Railer volleyball team split a pair of AVCTL II matches on Tuesday as they defeated Ark City 25-21, 23-25, 25-16 but lost 25-20, 25-17 against Eisenhower. … The Railer soccer team kicked its way to a 3-1 victory against Newton on Monday. The Railers shut out Salina South 1-0 Tuesday. The Railers dropped a 5-1 match against Maize South Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team saw its seasonal record drop back to .500 (3-3) Friday when they lost 31-7 against Andover Central. The Mustangs will look to move their record back above .500 this Friday when they play at Andover. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team dropped a pair of non-conference matches on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs lost 25-8, 25-18 against Salina South and 25-18, 21-25, 25-20 against Junction City. … The Mustang soccer team got shut out 8-0 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. The Mustangs lost 7-0 against Andover Central on Thursday.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 5 0 6 0

Goddard 3 1 5 1

Andover Cent. 3 1 5 1

Andover 2 2 3 3

Salina Central 1 3 3 3

Arkansas City 1 3 1 5

Newton 0 5 0 6

Friday, October 11

Andover Central 31, Salina Central 7

Andover 40, Newton 13

Eisenhower 47, Ark City 13

Goddard 60, Salina South 10

Friday, October 18

Salina Central at Andover

Eisenhower at Andover Central

Ark City at Goddard

Newton at Hutchinson