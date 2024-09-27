AVCTL II Week 4 Recap

One of two undefeated Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II undefeated football teams will be in action tonight at Salina’s football stadium when the Eisenhower Tigers come to town to battle Salina Central.

Andover Central is the other AVCTL II undefeated team and the Jaguars are playing at Valley Center tonight.

Salina Central is one of three AVCTL II teams with 1-2 records in 2024, joining Arkansas City and Andover. Newton is the lone AVCTL II team still searching for its first victory of 2024.

The two Andover teams lead the way in volleyball in the AVCTL II as Andover Central currently leads the league with a 15-1, 4-0 record while Andover High is currently 15-2, 5-1. Salina Central is currently 4-13, 0-7.

The AVCTL II is tight on the soccer pitch with Valley Center currently leading the way with a 4-2-1 overall record while Goddard is the only other AVCTL II soccer team sitting above .500 with a 5-4-0 record. Salina Central is still searching for its first soccer win of the season and sits at 0-9-0.

There have been no intra-AVCTL II soccer matches yet this season.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team has done or is planning to do thus far:

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday, falling 14-13 against Goddard. The Trojans will be back in action tonight when it plays host to Ark City. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday, defeating Eisenhower 25-16, 25-15 and topping Goddard 25-18, 25-18. … The Trojan soccer team lost 7-0 against Maize South on Tuesday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team improved to 3-0 on the season Friday with a 56-17 victory against Arkansas City in a game that started Friday but was finished Saturday due to a weather delay. The Jaguars will play at Valley Center this Friday night. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team swept two matches in an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Salina Central 25-14, 25-13 and topped Newton 25-19, 25-18. … The Jaguar soccer team Wichita Southeast 2-0 Monday and made it two straight wins to pen the week when they defeated Campus 4-0 on Tuesday. The Jaguars moved their overall record back to 4-4-0 Thursday with a 9-1 victory against Hesston.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team fell to 1-3 on the season this past week when it lost 56-17 against Andover Central in a game that was started Friday but delayed and finished Saturday due to weather. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Andover tonight. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team won a 5-game match against Ponca City, Oklahoma Tuesday in 5 sets as the Lady Bulldogs won 18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 15-12. … The Bulldog soccer team lost 6-0 Tuesday against Salina South. The Bulldogs moved back to .500 on the season Thursday with an 8-0 victory against El Dorado.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team improved to 3-0 on the season Friday with a 49-7 victory against Newton. The Tigers will be back in action tonight when they play at Salina Central. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team competed in the Maize tournament Saturday where they finished in third place with a 4-1 record. The Lady Tigers defeated Wichita Northwest 23-25, 25-12, 25-20, Maize 26-24, 25-22 in pool play but lost 25-19, 25-21 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the semifinals before defeating Valley Center 22-25, 26-24, 25-15 in the consolation final. The Lady Tigers lost both matches in an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday as they lost 25-16, 25-16 against Andover and 21-25, 25-222, 25-15 against Goddard. … The Tiger soccer team lost 4-3 against Hutchinson Tuesday.

GODDARD

The Lion football team improved to 2-1 this season on Friday with a 14-13 victory against Andover. The Lions will be back in action tonight when they play host to Newton. … The Lady Lion volleyball team competed in the Wichita Southeast tournament Saturday where they won the tournament with a 5-0 record. The Lady Lions defeated Wichita Life Prep 25-10, 25-5, Wichita Southeast 25-9, 25-18 and Wichita Independent 26, 24, 25-19 in pool play before defeating Wichita South 25-8, 25-11 in the semifinals and topping Wichita Southeast 28-26, 25-22 in the championship. The Lady Lions split two matches in an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday, falling 25-18, 25-18 against Andover but defeating Eisenhower 21-25, 25-22, 25-15. The Lady Lions lost both matches in a non-conference triangular Thursday, falling 25-17, 25-15 at Great Bend and 25-16, 25-17 against Hutchinson. … The Lion soccer team defeated Winfield 4-0 Monday, but could not build a winning streak as the Lions lost 6-0 against Derby on Tuesday.

NEWTON

The Railer football team suffered its third loss of the season Friday when it fell 49-7 against Eisenhower. The Railers will be back in action tonight when they play at Goddard. … The Lady Railer volleyball team competed in the Maize tournament Saturday where they finished with a 1-4 record. The Lady Railers lost 25-22, 25-18 against Wichita Northwest, 24-26, 25-13, 24-7 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel, before defeating Derby 21-25, 25-22, 25-14. The Lady Railers closed the tournament with back-to-back losses against Valley Center, 25-20, 25-23 and Hutchinson, 25-20, 25-22. The Lady Railers split a pair of AVCTL II matches Tuesday, losing 25-19, 25-18 against Andover Central but bouncing back to defeat Salina Central 25-9, 25-12. … The Railer soccer team lost 3-0 against Newton on Tuesday. The Railers earned their fourth win of the season Thursday with a 2-0 victory against McPherson.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team picked up its second win of the season Friday when it defeated Campus 48-0. The Mustangs will be back in action tonight when they play host to Eisenhower. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team lost a pair of AVCTL II matches Tuesday as they lost 25-14, 25-13 against Andover Central and 25-19, 25-18 against Newton. … The Mustang soccer team dropped its 8th match of the season Tuesday, falling 8-0 against Maize. The Mustangs dropped their 9th match of the season Thursday, falling 5-0 against Campus.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 2 0 3 0

Andover Cent. 2 0 3 0

Goddard 1 1 2 1

Arkansas City 1 1 1 2

Andover 0 1 1 2

Salina Central 0 1 1 2

Newton 0 2 0 3

Friday, September 20

Salina Central 48, Campus 0

Goddard 14, Andover 13

Andover Central 56, Ark City 17

Eisenhower 49, Newton 7

Friday, September 27

Ark City at Andover

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Newton at Goddard

Andover Central at Valley Center