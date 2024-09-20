AVCTL II Week 3 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II has two teams still riding undefeated seasons after two weeks and both teams have one AVCTL II victory under their belts thus far.

Eisenhower High School and Andover Central are both still undefeated in football after two weeks and both are 1-0 in AVCTL II action. Newton, however, is still searching for its first win of the season. The Salina Central Mustangs are 1-1 with that lone loss coming this past Friday 31-30 against Ark City in the Mustangs AVCTL II opener.

Andover Central and Andover High lead the way on the volleyball courts in the AVCTL II, thus far. Andover Central is 13-1, 2-0 while Andover High is 13-2, 2-2. Eisenhower and Ark City are the only other two AVCTL II volleyball teams with winning records thus far, while Salina Central currently sits with a 4-11 record.

On the soccer pitch this season, AVCTL II is playing evenly thus far with Valley Center having the top record so far at 3-1-1-0 overall while Goddard sits in 2nd at 4-3. Andover, Eisenhower and Ark City each have won 3 and lost 3 matches. Eisenhower also has 1 tie match. Salina Central is still searching for its first win in 7 attempts.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team has done or is planning to do thus far:

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team earned its initial win of the season Friday when it defeated Maize 27-14. The Trojans will play their first AVCTL II contest of the season Friday when they play at Goddard. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team competed in the Valley Center tournament Saturday and finished with a 3-1 record. The Lady Trojans defeated Emporia 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, Campus 25-9, 25-14 and Kapaun Mt. Carmel 25-22, 25-13, 27-25 but lost 25-16, 25-19 against Bishop Carroll. The Lady Trojans swept an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday, defeating Newton 25-13, 25-15 and Ark City 25-12, 25-16. … The Trojan soccer team lost 1-0 against Wichita East in the final round of the Maize South tournament Saturday. The Trojans defeated Maize 1-0 Tuesday. The Trojans were defeated 5-2 against Hutchinson Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team improved to 2-0 this season Friday with a 42-7 victory against Newton. The Jaguars will look to remain undefeated Friday when they play host to Ark City. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team competed in the Ark City tournament Saturday and finished with a 4-1 record. The Lady Jaguars defeated Goddard 25-17, 26-24, topped Winfield 25-10, 25-17, beat Ark City 18-25, 25-17, 25-15 and defeated Mulvane 25-18, 30-28. The Lady Jaguars lost 25-22, 25-20 against Clearwater. The Lady Jaguars defeated Eisenhower in an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday 25-19, 25-15. … The Jaguar soccer team earned its first victory of the season Monday when it defeated Bishop Carroll 1-0 in overtime. The Jaguars lost 2-1 against Derby on Tuesday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team earned its initial win of the 2024 season Friday with a 31-30 win against Salina Central. The Bulldogs will look for its second straight win this Friday night when they play at Andover Central. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Bulldogs lost 18-25, 25-17, 25-15 against Andover Central and fell 25-10, 25-9 against Clearwater but were able to pick up victories against Goddard 25-19, 27-25, Mulvane 25-13, 25-20 and Winfield 25-16, 25-15. The Lady Bulldogs got swept in an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday as they lost 28-26, 23-25, 25-23 against Newton and fell 25-12, 25-16 against Andover. … The Bulldog soccer team scored a 3-1 victory against Augusta Wednesday in the 2nd round of the Ark City tournament. The Bulldogs lost 7-3 against Mulvane Saturday in the final round of the tournament. The Bulldogs lost 8-0 against Valley Center Tuesday. The Bulldogs earned their 2nd victory of the season Thursday with a 4-2 win against Circle.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team improved to 2-0 this season on Friday with a 32-21 victory against cross-town rival Goddard High School. The Tigers will look to remain undefeated this Friday when they play at Newton. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team lost 25-19, 25-15 against Andover Central Tuesday, but the Lady Tigers rebounded in the AVCTL II triangular to defeat Salina Central in the 2nd match 25-15, 25-18. … The Tiger soccer team tasted victory again Saturday when they defeated Wichita Heights 3-0 in the final match of the Ark City tournament. The Tigers defeated Campus 6-1 Tuesday. The Tigers were defeated 4-0 against Maize South on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lion football team lost its cross-town rivalry contest against Eisenhower High School 32-21 Friday. The Lions will look to get back to winning this Friday when it plays host to Andover. … The Lady Lion volleyball team competed in the Ark City tournament Saturday where they finished with a 2-3 record. The Lady Lions earned a 23-25, 25-20, 25-17 victory against Mulvane and defeated Winfield 25-12, 25-21 but lost 25-19, 27-25 against Ark City, lost 25-19, 25-17 against Clearwater and lost 25-16, 26-24 against Andover Central. … The Lion soccer team suffered its first loss of the season this past Saturday when it lost 6-0 against Rose Hill in the final round of the Campus-Goddard tournament. The Lions lost 8-0 against Maize South Tuesday. The Lions lost a 5-0 match against Valley Center Thursday.

NEWTON

The Railer football team dropped its 2nd contest of the season Friday, falling 42-7 against Andover Central. The Railers will look for their first win of the season Friday when they play host to Eisenhower. … The Lady Railer volleyball team split an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday as they defeated Ark City 28-26, 23-25, 25-23 but lost 24-13, 25-15 against Andover. … The Railer soccer team kicked its way to a 1-1 tie with Hutchinson Tuesday. The Railers defeated Maize 1-0 in overtime Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday when it fell 31-30 against Ark City. The Mustangs will look to get back on the winning side of the coin this Friday when they play at Campus. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team competed in the Valley Center tournament Saturday where they finished with a 1-3 record. The Lady Mustangs defeated Wichita East 25-10, 25-12, but lost 25-14, 25-13 against Andale, 13-25, 25-16, 25-19 against Emporia and 25-19, 25-19 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Lady Mustangs got swept in an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday, falling 25-14, 25-13 against Andover Central and 25-15, 25-18 against Eisenhower. … The Mustang soccer team fell to 0-5 this season in the final round of the Salina South tournament when they lost 5-0 against Junction City. The Mustangs got shutout 12-0 by cross-town rival Salina South Tuesday. The Mustangs scored multiple goals for the first time this season Thursday, but the Mustangs still lost 3-2 against Buhler.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 1 0 2 0

Andover Cent. 1 0 2 0

Arkansas City 1 0 1 1

Andover 0 0 1 1

Goddard 0 1 1 1

Salina Central 0 1 1 1

Newton 0 1 0 2

Friday, September 13

Andover 27, Maize 14

Andover Central 42, Newton 7

Eisenhower 32, Goddard 21

Ark City 31, Salina Central 30

Friday, September 20

Andover at Goddard

Ark City at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Newton

Salina Central at Campus