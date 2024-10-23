AVCTL I Week 9 recap

The 2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I football champion should become clearer this Friday night when the Maize South Mavericks travel to Derby.

The Maize South Lady Mavericks earned the 2024 AVCTL I volleyball title with a 19-12, 11-1 record. Salina South and Valley Center tied for 2nd in the AVCTL I as the Lady Cougars finished 21-14, 8-5 while the Lady Hornets were 18-12, 8-4. Maize finished 4th with a 15-17, 5-7, Derby finished 5th with an 11-23, 5-7 record while Hutchinson (18-15, 4-8) was 6th and Campus (8-24, 2-10) finished 7th.

The Derby Panthers enter the final week of the 2024 soccer regular season leading the AVCTL I soccer standings with a 10-5, 3-0 record while Salina South and Maize South enter the final week tied for 2nd in the AVCTL I with identical 13-2, 4-1 records. Hutchinson currently sits in 4th place with a 9-2, 3-1 record while Valley Center is 5th with a 10-4, 2-3 record, Maize High is 6th with a 4-9, 1-3 record and Campus is 7th with a 5-9-1, 0-5-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Colt football team suffered its 7th loss this season, in seven games, when it was defeated 42-23 against Salina South. The Colts will play their regular season finale this Friday at Valley Center. … The Lady Colt volleyball team dropped a pair of matches in a triangular on Thursday. The Lady Colts lost an AVCTL I match 19-25, 25-17, 25-21 against Valley Center and lost 25-18, 25-22 against Andover. The Lady Colts competed in the Goddard tournament Saturday where they finished 1-3. The Lady Colts defeated Goddard 25-15, 23-25, 25-18. The Lady Colts lost to Cheney 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, Andover 25-9, 25-14 and Wichita Northwest 25-20, 25-7. …. The Colt soccer team kicked its way to its 5th win of the season Thursday with a 9-1 victory against Rose Hill. The Colts lost 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday against Maize.

DERBY

The Panther football team remained undefeated this season with a 51-7 victory against Maize South Friday. The Panthers will close the regular season this Friday when they play at Bishop Carroll. … The Lady Panther volleyball team closed out the 2024 regular season Tuesday night by splitting a non-conference triangular with Andover Central and Ark City. The Lady Panthers defeated Ark City 25-14, 25-18 but lost 23-25, 25-20, 25-22 against Andover Central. … The Panther soccer team improved to 10-5-0 Tuesday with a 3-2 victory in overtime against Eisenhower.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team scored its fifth win of the season Friday with a 56-0 shutout victory against Newton. The Salt Hawks will close the regular season this Friday when they play at Maize South. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team closed the 2024 regular season Tuesday with a 3-1 victory against Maize in an AVCTL I single match. The Lady Salt Hawks won 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14. … The Salt Hawk soccer team dropped a 2-1 match against Salina South on Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team earned its third win of 2024 Friday with a 37-7 victory against Valley Center. The Eagles will close the regular season this Friday when they host Salina South. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team competed in the Emporia tournament on Saturday where they finished with a 2-3 record. The Lady Eagles defeated Lawrence 25-20, 25-19 and Wichita South 25-8, 25-11. The Lady Eagles lost 25-19, 25-23 against Spring Hill, 25-9, 25-19 against Washburn Rural and 18-25, 25-14, 25-20 against Wichita North. The Lady Eagles finished the 2024 regular season Tuesday when they lost a single AVCTL I match against Hutchinson, losing 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14. … The Eagle soccer team dropped its third consecutive match on Thursday, falling 3-1 against Wichita Northwest. The Eagles defeated Campus 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team suffered its second loss of the season Friday, falling 51-7 against Derby. The Mavericks will close the regular season this Friday when they play host to Hutchinson. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team dropped a pair of matches in a triangular on Thursday. The Lady Mavericks dropped an AVCTL I match 26-24, 9-25, 25-22 against Salina South and a non-conference match 25-22, 20-25, 25-21 against Manhattan. … The Maverick soccer team improved to 12-2 this season on Thursday with a 5-1 victory against Newton. The Mavericks improved to 11-2-0 overall this season on Tuesday with a 5-2 AVCTL I victory against Valley Center.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team earned its first victory of the 2024 season Friday when it defeated Campus 42-23. The Cougars will close the regular season Friday when they play at Maize. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team split a pair of matches on Thursday, falling 25-23, 25-17 against Manhattan, but earning an AVCTL I victory 26-24, 9-25, 25-22 against Maize South. … The Cougar soccer team scored its 12th win of the season Thursday with a 3-0 victory against Buhler. The Cougars defeated Hutchinson 2-1 on Tuesday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team suffered its 6th loss of the season Friday, falling 37-7 against Maize High. The Hornets will look for their second win of the season Friday in their regular season finale against Campus. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team got swept in a triangular Thursday. The Lady Hornets lost an AVCTL I match 19-25, 25-17, 25-21 against Campus but lost a non-conference match 24-26, 25-18, 25-14 against Andover. … The Hornet soccer team improved to 10-3 this season on Thursday with a 4-2 victory against Andover. The Hornets lost 5-2 against Maize South on Tuesday.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 6 0 7 0

Hutchinson 4 1 5 2

Maize South 3 2 5 2

Maize 3 2 3 4

Valley Center 1 4 1 6

Salina South 1 4 1 6

Campus 0 5 0 7

Friday, October 18

Salina South 42, Campus 23

Derby 51, Maize South 7

Maize 37, Valley Center 7

Hutchinson 56, Newton 0

Friday, October 25

Salina South at Maize

Hutchinson at Maize South

Campus at Valley Center

Derby at Bishop Carroll