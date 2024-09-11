AVCTL I week 2 recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I is fully into the 2024 fall season with the completion of the first football games this past week and the opening of AVCTL I showdowns on the volleyball court this week.

On the gridiron, there were no intra-AVCTL I showdowns in the opening week but AVCTLI’s Derby and Maize South tasted victory while Valley Center, Hutchinson, Maize, Newton and Salina South are still searching for their first wins of 2024.

On volleyball court Salina South earned an AVCTL I triangular sweep Tuesday night when they defeated Campus 26-24, 25-22 and topped Hutchinson in three sets, winning 20-25, 28-26, 25-21.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Colt football team lost 55-0 at Junction City Saturday night in their 2024 season opener. The Colts will look to bounce back this Friday night when they play Derby. … The Lady Colt volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday night at Hutchinson. The Lady Colts lost a 2-1 AVCTL I match against Hutchinson but defeated Liberal 2-0. … The Colt soccer team opened its 2024 season Tuesday with a 2-1 victory against Field Kindley high school of Coffeyville. The Colts lost 2-1 in overtime against Goddard Thursday. The Colts dropped an 8-1 match against Rose Hill Tuesday in the opening match of the Campus-Goddard tournament.

DERBY

The Panther football team opened the season with a 40-7 victory against Hays. The Panthers will open AVCTL I play this week when they play host to Campus. … The Lady Panther volleyball team swept a pair of matches Tuesday night when traveled to Goddard and defeated Goddard 2-0 and outlasted Salina Central for a 2-1 victory. The Lady Panthers traveled to Maize Tuesday for an AVCTL I triangular but lost both matches, falling 25-17, 25-11 against Maize and 25-21, 25-18 against Maize South. … The Panther soccer team earned a 5-4 victory on penalty kicks against Garden City Thursday.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team opened the 2024 season Friday falling 37-7 against Andover Central. The Salt Hawks will open AVCTL I play Friday when they play host to Valley Center. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team hosted a triangular Tuesday and swept both matches, including a 2-1 AVCTL I victory against Campus. The Lady Salt Hawks also defeated Liberal 2-0. The Lady Salt Hawks got swept in their AVCTL I triangular opener Tuesday, falling to Campus 25-12, 25-20 and falling in three sets against Salina South 20-25, 28-26, 25-21. … The Salt Hawk soccer team got shutout 8-0 by Dodge City in their 2nd match of the Wichita South Titan Classic Wednesday.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team suffered a 7-3 loss against Goddard Friday night in the opener of the 2024 season. The Eagles will look to bounce back this week when they play at Andover. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team got swept in a triangular Tuesday night, falling 2-0 against Andover and 2-1 against Salina South. The Lady Eagles defeated Derby 25-17, 25-11 Tuesday. … The Eagle soccer team kicked its way to a 1-1 tie against Eisenhower last Tuesday in the 2nd round of the Titan Classic tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team opened the 2024 season Friday with a 56-20 victory against Newton. The Mavericks will open AVCTL I play Friday night when they play at Salina South. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team earned an AVCTL I victory Tuesday when they defeated Valley Center 2-1. The Lady Mavericks finished with a 3-2 record Saturday at the St. James Academy tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Shawnee Mission East 2-0, Lee’s Summitt 2-0 and Olathe Northwest 2-1. But the Lady Mavericks lost 2-0 against St. James Academy and Olathe South. The Lady Mavericks defeated Derby 25-21, 25-18 Tuesday. … The Mavericks soccer team opened the season Thursday with an 8-0 victory at Salina Central. The Mavericks improved to 2-0 with an 8-0 victory against McPherson Tuesday in the opening round of the Maize South tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team opened the 2024 season falling 55-13 against Salina rival Salina Central. The Cougars will begin AVCTL I play Friday when they play host to Maize South. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team split two matches in a triangular at Andover Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars lost 2-0 against Andover but won an AVCTL I match 2-1 against Maize. The Lady Cougars opened their AVCTL I triangular season with a sweep Tuesday as they defeated Campus 26-24, 25-22 and defeated Hutchinson in three sets, winning 20-25, 28-26, 25-21. … The Cougar soccer team scored a 5-1 victory against Rose Hill Tuesday in the Cougars home opener for 2024. The Cougars improved to 2-0 Tuesday when they defeated Junction City 5-0 in the opening match of the Salina Invitational.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team opened the season Thursday night by dropping a 28-17 contest against Eisenhower. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team dropped an AVCTL I match Tuesday night when they lost 2-1 against Maize South. … The Hornet soccer team won its season-opening match Friday when it defeated Eisenhower 2-0. The Hornets kicked their way to an 8-0 victory against Arkansas City Tuesday in the opening round of the Arkansas City tournament.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 0 0 0 1

Maize 0 0 0 1

Maize South 0 0 1 0

Campus 0 0 0 0

Derby 0 0 1 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 1

Salina South 0 0 0 1

Thursday, September 5

Eisenhower 28, Valley Center 17

Friday, September 6

Derby 40, Hays 7

Andover Central 37, Hutchinson 7

Goddard 7, Maize 3

Maize South 56, Newton 20

Salina Central 55, Salina South 13

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Junction City 55, Campus 0

Friday, September 13

Campus at Derby

Valley Center at Hutchinson

Maize at Andover

Maize South at Salina South