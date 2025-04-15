Auto body Repair Business Changing Ownership

A McPherson auto body repair business is taking over ownership of a longtime Salina auto body repair business. Dacus Auto Body & Collision Repair has acquired Crossroads Collision.

Founded in 1983 and based in Salina, Crossroads Collision stands as the largest independently owned collision repair center in the region.

According to Dacus, the addition will allow them to to serve even more customers with advanced collision repair services. Dacus Auto Body offers enhanced capabilities, including I-CAR Gold Class certification and certifications from 16 leading manufacturers, such as Ford, Toyota, Jeep, GMC, Lincoln, Buick, Dodge, Ram, Fiat, Cadillac, Chevy, Chrysler, Rivian, Kia, Hyundai, and Genesis, ensuring superior safety and quality. This merger expands Dacus Auto Body’s ability to provide comprehensive repair solutions and introduces OEM certifications to Salina, making Dacus Auto Body the only shop in Salina with this distinction.

Beginning May 1, the Salina location will officially operate as Dacus Auto Body, with the Crossroads Collision team. Customers can continue to expect the same high level of excellence and care, with a seamless experience throughout the transition and beyond.

_ _ _

Photo via Crossroads Collision