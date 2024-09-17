Authors Selected For Event

The field of authors for a first of its kind event in Salina has been selected.

Red Fern Bookseller is planning its first local authors’ fair. The event On October 1st from 5-7 pm will celebrate the talents of local authors. Eight distinguished authors will be present to engage with visitors and autograph their books. The event will showcase a variety of genres, including Romance, Poetry, Sci-Fi/Fantasy, General Fiction, and Short Stories.

Featured authors:

Chloe Chun Seim

Angel Edenburn

Sandra Patterson-Slaydon

Jillian Forsberg

Kimberly Grymes

Janice Northerns

Cat Webling

Don Meyer