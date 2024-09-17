Authors Selected For Event

The field of authors for a first of its kind event in Salina has been selected.
Red Fern Bookseller is planning its first local authors’ fair. The event On October 1st from 5-7 pm will celebrate the talents of local authors. Eight distinguished authors will be present to engage with visitors and autograph their books. The event will showcase a variety of genres, including Romance, Poetry, Sci-Fi/Fantasy, General Fiction, and Short Stories.
Featured authors:
- Chloe Chun Seim
- Angel Edenburn
- Sandra Patterson-Slaydon
- Jillian Forsberg
- Kimberly Grymes
- Janice Northerns
- Cat Webling
- Don Meyer
According to Red Fern, Jerzee Mullins is organizing the authors’ fair. The event will complete her internship at Kansas Wesleyan University.
Authors who applied but were are not selected are urged to “not worry”. Red Fern hopes the local authors’ fair is something which will continue.