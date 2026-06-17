Authorities Searching for Missing Saline County Man

Saline County authorities are looking for a missing 50-year-old man.

Sheriff’s Captain Jim Hughes tells KSAL News that aerial assets and a bloodhound were used yesterday in a search at a property located east of Salina in the 200 block of S. Brenda Lane Tuesday.

Family members told investigators that Tobin Sawyers was operating a riding mower around 1:15pm when his children last had contact with him. Around 4:30pm, a 14-year-old and 16-year-old began looking for their dad. They found the mower on the 5-acre property powered down but no sign of their father.

Tobin’s wife, who was not at the home told the kids to contact authorities. Captain Hughes says there is no sign of fowl play.

The K-9 was given an article of clothing to establish a scent to track him but so far Mr. Sawyers has not been located.

Sawyers is 50-years-old, 6’3″ tall, weighs 195lbs, brown eyes and is bald.The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the location of Tobin Sawyers, contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785 826 6500.