Author to Sign Books at Library

Salina author Dhyana Markley will sign copies of her newest book, “Native Messages” this Saturday.

In “Native Messages,” Markley writes about spiritual events she has experienced, and various techniques she teaches to clean and clear all bodies, physical and spiritual, before ceremony. She explores her truth and shares how she has accomplished some of her steps to enlightenment.

Markley was born and raised in Bennington. She has traveled the world as a professional singer and has worked at Universal Studios and Columbia Pictures.

The book signing is from 2-4 p.m. at the Salina Public Library.

Salina Public Library provides time and space for authors to sell and sign books. Guidelines and the application are available on the library’s website — www.salinapubliclibrary.org — under Programs & Services. For more information contact Librarian Lori Berezovsky at 785-825-4624, ext. 249, or [email protected].