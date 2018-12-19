Salina, KS

Now: 55 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 36 °

Author to Sign Books at Library

KSAL StaffDecember 19, 2018

Salina author Dhyana Markley will sign copies of her newest book, “Native Messages” this Saturday.

In “Native Messages,” Markley writes about spiritual events she has experienced, and various techniques she teaches to clean and clear all bodies, physical and spiritual, before ceremony. She explores her truth and shares how she has accomplished some of her steps to enlightenment.

Markley was born and raised in Bennington. She has traveled the world as a professional singer and has worked at Universal Studios and Columbia Pictures.

The book signing is from 2-4 p.m. at the Salina Public Library.

Salina Public Library provides time and space for authors to sell and sign books. Guidelines and the application are available on the library’s website — www.salinapubliclibrary.org — under Programs & Services. For more information contact Librarian Lori Berezovsky at 785-825-4624, ext. 249, or [email protected].

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Author to Sign Books at Library

Salina author Dhyana Markley will sign copies of her newest book, "Native Messages" this Saturday. ...

December 19, 2018 Comments

No. 1 Jayhawks finish strong to kno...

Sports News

December 19, 2018

Six Chiefs Players Named to 2019 Pr...

Sports News

December 19, 2018

Home for the Holidays Adoption Spec...

Top News

December 19, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Author to Sign Books at L...
December 19, 2018Comments
Injury Accident Near 9th ...
December 19, 2018Comments
Salina Police
Police Searching for Vehi...
December 19, 2018Comments
Mother of Swatting Victim...
December 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH