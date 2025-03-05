Author to Explore Lost KS History

The man who shot John Wilkes Booth and became “Lincoln’s Avenger” had a Kansas connection.

Author and historian Adrian Zink joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Wednesday with a look back at some stories and people he’s bringing back to life at the Smoky Hill Museum this week.

Zink says Boston Corbett – the Union soldier who shot and killed Booth after a 12-day manhunt was a popular speaker and folk hero for about 5-years after the event. The former hat maker suffered from mercury poisoning and hallucinations before moving to a homestead near Concordia, Kansas.

Corbett made a few dollars as a traveling preacher and was soon offered a job at the Statehouse in Topeka – but it didn’t last long.

Learn more about Boston Corbett at the Smoky Hill Museum on Thursday, March 6th Hidden History of Kansas: An evening of stories with author Adrian Zink at 5:30pm.

Enjoy this free presentation in person at the Museum (seating is first come, first serve), or from the comfort of your own home via Zoom. Register for your Zoom link here.

Join Adrian Zink as he shares true tails from his two books, Hidden History of Kansas and Wicked Kansas. He took a deep dive into the past, focused on Kansas and discovered engaging and surprising stories. Afterward, Zink will sign copies of his books. A native Kansan, Zink has worked in the history profession for over 15 years. Currently, he’s with the National Archives-Kansas City.