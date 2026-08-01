August Most Wanted Online

The new August list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The August list went online Saturday morning.

Those on the August list are wanted for crimes which include armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated escape from custody, child abuse, indecent liberties a child, non-payment of child support, felony drug crimes, and more.

An expended July list of Salina’s Most Wanted prompted over 30 arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 4,024 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted