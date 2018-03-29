Salina, KS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 3/28

Pat StrathmanMarch 29, 2018

Loyola got a game-high 23 points from senior guard Ben Richardson and used a 57.4 percent shooting effort to surge ahead of and hold off K-State, 78-62, in the South Regional Semifinal at Phillips Arena Saturday.

The loss ends K-State’s 2017-18 campaign with its 25-win season in school history and the first since winning 27 games in 2012-13. The Wildcats advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in the past 12-years, including the program’s 12th Elite Eight appearance.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

