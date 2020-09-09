Salina, KS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9/8

Pat StrathmanSeptember 9, 2020

Kansas State opens a season that will be unlike any other in recent memory as the Wildcats host Arkansas State (0-1) at 11 a.m., on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Pregame coverage begins at 9 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

K-State boasts 47 returning letterwinners – including 12 starters – from a year ago that ended with an 8-5 record and an appearance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Among the 47 returning letterwinners are eight players that earned All-Big 12 honors last season, including first-team selections Wyatt Hubert (DE), Nick Lenners (FB/TE) and Joshua Youngblood (KR).

Head coach Chris Klieman enters his second season at the helm of the Wildcats and is flanked by nine of 10 returning assistant coaches from a year ago.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the first 2020-21 installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

