AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9/30

You could start with the game-winning field goal from Blake Lynch. But what about the three rushing touchdowns from Skylar Thompson and the 31 second-half points?

Maybe you want to focus on the 174 all-purpose yards from Deuce Vaughn, but you can’t ignore a defense, missing five players, that picked off Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler three times in a comeback win that tied for the largest in K-State history.

When you talk about the Saturday afternoon when Kansas State (1-1) made history in Norman with a 38-35 win over No. 3 Oklahoma (1-1), you could really start anywhere.

It’s the first time in K-State history the Wildcats have won two straight games over a top-five opponent, after a 48-41 win over No. 5 Oklahoma last season in Manhattan.

