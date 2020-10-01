AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9/30

Pat StrathmanOctober 1, 2020

You could start with the game-winning field goal from Blake Lynch. But what about the three rushing touchdowns from Skylar Thompson and the 31 second-half points?

Maybe you want to focus on the 174 all-purpose yards from Deuce Vaughn, but you can’t ignore a defense, missing five players, that picked off Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler three times in a comeback win that tied for the largest in K-State history.

When you talk about the Saturday afternoon when Kansas State (1-1) made history in Norman with a 38-35 win over No. 3 Oklahoma (1-1), you could really start anywhere.

It’s the first time in K-State history the Wildcats have won two straight games over a top-five opponent, after a 48-41 win over No. 5 Oklahoma last season in Manhattan.

The Wildcats return to action on Saturday for their first Big 12 home game of the season against Texas Tech. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 pm with pregame at 12:30 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Cayman Islands Classic Canceled for 2020

September 30, 2020 2:05 pm

K-State’s McPherson Earns Nagurski National...

 8:28 am

K-State’s Klieman Named Dodd Trophy Coach o...

September 29, 2020 11:23 am

Wildcats Pick Up Three Big 12 Player of the W...

September 28, 2020 2:29 pm


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas to Start Processing Lost Wag...

Kansas residents who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic will get extra money. Starting ...

October 1, 2020 Comments

COVID-19 Relief Fund Update For Sal...

Top News

October 1, 2020

Kelly Announces Funds For Families ...

Kansas News

October 1, 2020

Mahomes Earns AFC Offensive Player ...

Sports News

October 1, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas to Start Processin...
October 1, 2020Comments
Kelly Announces Funds For...
October 1, 2020Comments
Same Mission, New Brand
October 1, 2020Comments
24 New Positive Saline Co...
September 30, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH