AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9-25

Kansas State starts Big 12 play as a ranked team.

K-State checks in at No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Wildcats (3-0) didn’t play this past weekend, but the squad enjoyed the bye week.

Up next for K-State: a road trip to Stillwater to battle Oklahoma State. Kickoff is slated for 6 pm with pregame at 4 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

You can catch Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.