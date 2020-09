After a week off, the Kansas State Wildcats are back in action.

In their 2020 season opener, the Wildcats fell to Arkansas State 35-31.

K-State now heads to Norman, Okla. to battle the Sooners. Oklahoma beat Missouri State 48-0 in its season opener.

Kickoff this Saturday is slated for 11 am with pregame at 9 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.