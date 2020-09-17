Salina, KS

Now: 66 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 51 °

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9/16

Pat StrathmanSeptember 17, 2020

When Ty Zentner‘s opening kick sailed through the back of the end zone on Saturday morning, K-State pulled off the upset against an opponent they have battled since March.

But it was the opponent that arrived at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday that caused problems for the Wildcats in a 35-31 loss to Arkansas State.

Will Jones II blocked the first punt of the game and Deuce Vaughn scored the first touchdown of his K-State career, but a locked in Arkansas State passing attack doomed the Wildcats in the season opener.

It marks the first season-opening defeat in Manhattan for K-State since a loss to North Dakota State in 2013, when Chris Klieman was on the Bison sideline as a defensive coordinator.

The Wildcats return to Manhattan on Oct. 3 for a Big 12 matchup with Texas Tech. K-State travels to Norman on Sept. 26.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the second 2020-21 installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

K-State Holds Weekly Football Press Conferenc...

September 15, 2020 4:20 pm

Cats Fall to Arkansas State in Season Opener

September 12, 2020 11:08 pm

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9/8

September 9, 2020 9:17 am

K-State’s Season Opener Moved to 11 a.m., o...

September 8, 2020 9:46 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

When Ty Zentner‘s opening kick sailed through the back of the end zone on Saturday morning, K-St...

September 17, 2020 Comments

Motorcycle Stolen From Storage Cont...

Kansas News

September 17, 2020

KWU Football vs Ottawa on 9/26 POST...

Sports News

September 17, 2020

Teams Quarantined, Games Postponed

COVID-19 Top News

September 17, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Motorcycle Stolen From St...
September 17, 2020Comments
2 More COVID-19 Cases at ...
September 16, 2020Comments
27 New Saline County COVI...
September 16, 2020Comments
SAUW Goal: Raise $550,000
September 16, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH