AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9/16

When Ty Zentner‘s opening kick sailed through the back of the end zone on Saturday morning, K-State pulled off the upset against an opponent they have battled since March.

But it was the opponent that arrived at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday that caused problems for the Wildcats in a 35-31 loss to Arkansas State.

Will Jones II blocked the first punt of the game and Deuce Vaughn scored the first touchdown of his K-State career, but a locked in Arkansas State passing attack doomed the Wildcats in the season opener.

It marks the first season-opening defeat in Manhattan for K-State since a loss to North Dakota State in 2013, when Chris Klieman was on the Bison sideline as a defensive coordinator.

The Wildcats return to Manhattan on Oct. 3 for a Big 12 matchup with Texas Tech. K-State travels to Norman on Sept. 26.

