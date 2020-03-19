Salina, KS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 3/18

Pat StrathmanMarch 19, 2020

Senior Makol Mawien broke a 49-all tie with a layup with 1:18 to play before junior Mike McGuirl capped an impressive all-around performance with a pair of free throws with just over 1 second left, as Kansas State grinded out a 53-49 win over TCU in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship before 17,606 fans at Sprint Center last Wednesday.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the Big 12 Tournament. K-State closes out the 2019-20 at 11-21, 3-15 in Big 12 play.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the last 2019-20 installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

