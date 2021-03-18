AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 3/17

Kansas State went toe-to-toe with one of the nation’s top-ranked team for nearly 40 minutes before succumbing to top-seed and No. 2/2 Baylor, 74-68, in the quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championships on Thursday afternoon at the T-Mobile Center.

The Wildcats (9-20) trailed just 55-52 after freshman Nijel Packdrained a 3-pointer with 10:07 to play, but the veteran Bears (22-1) rattled off 8 of the next 9 points to push the lead into double figures at 63-53 and then held off a late rally by the Wildcats to secure the win in the waning minutes.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.” This is the final Wildcat Weekly of 2020-21.

