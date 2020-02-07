Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 42 ° | Lo: 21 °

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 2/5

Pat StrathmanFebruary 7, 2020

Kansas State fought back from a 16-point first-half deficit to close to within one possession of No. 1/1 Baylor, but the top-ranked Bears showed why they have won a school-record 19 consecutive games with a 73-67 victory over the Wildcats on Monday night before 8,888 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

With the win, Baylor (20-1, 9-0 Big 12) snapped a 6-game losing streak to K-State (9-13, 2-7 Big 12) and earned its first win at Bramlage Coliseum since the Bears were also the top-ranked team on January 14, 2017. The Wildcats fell to 5-15 all-time against the No. 1 team in the country, including 4-5 at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State returns to action on Saturday night, as the Wildcats travel to Ames, Iowa to take on Iowa State (6-12, 2-6 Big 12) at 7 p.m. Listen to the game on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

You can catch Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

K-State Battles But Falls to 1/1 Baylor, 73-6...

February 4, 2020 7:43 am

12/11 West Virginia Scraps By K-State, 66-57

February 1, 2020 10:58 pm

Defense Carries K-State Past Oklahoma, 61-53

January 30, 2020 1:19 am

Late Charge by K-State Comes Up Short at Alab...

January 26, 2020 12:22 am


Latest Stories

Top News

Five Most Wanted Arrests

Five people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught. The new list of Salina...

February 7, 2020 Comments

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV C...

Sports News

February 7, 2020

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Sports News

February 7, 2020

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

February 7, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Raise the Roof” Bene...
February 7, 2020Comments
“Pennies From the H...
February 7, 2020Comments
Awesome Baby! Dick Vitale...
February 6, 2020Comments
Authorities Seeking Missi...
February 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH