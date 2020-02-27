AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 2/26

Second-ranked Baylor jumped out to a double-digit lead midway through the first half en route to 50 points by halftime as the Bears took down Kansas State, 85-66, Tuesday at the Ferrell Center.

The 85 points scored by the Bears were the most against the Wildcats since Arizona State netted 92 points in November 2017, while the 50 first-half points were the most given up since Iowa State scored 50 on December 29, 2017.

K-State returns home on Saturday afternoon, as the Wildcats play host to No. 1/1 Kansas (25-3, 14-1 Big 12) before a national audience on CBS in the 293rd edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. Listen to the game on 1150 KSAL with pregame at 11:30 am.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

