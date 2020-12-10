AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 12/9

Fort Hays State shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and placed six players in double figures in an 81-68 win over K-State on Tuesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum.

The first half saw both teams struggle with turnovers. Fort Hays State had 13 giveaways, while K-State (1-4) had 11 of their own in the first 20 minutes. The Tigers led by as many as eight in the half and took a six point lead (35-29) to the halftime break.

UNLV connected on 12 makes from long range to help secure a 68-58 win over K-State on Saturday evening. It was the first win of the season for UNLV, who moved to 1-4. K-State fell to 1-3.

The Runnin’ Rebels went 12-for-24 from the field in the first half, and junior guard Bryce Hamilton had 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first 20 minutes. Despite the hot shooting, UNLV led by just one (31-30) at the halftime break.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

