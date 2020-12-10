Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 35 °

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 12/9

Pat StrathmanDecember 10, 2020

Fort Hays State shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and placed six players in double figures in an 81-68 win over K-State on Tuesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum.

The first half saw both teams struggle with turnovers. Fort Hays State had 13 giveaways, while K-State (1-4) had 11 of their own in the first 20 minutes. The Tigers led by as many as eight in the half and took a six point lead (35-29) to the halftime break.

UNLV connected on 12 makes from long range to help secure a 68-58 win over K-State on Saturday evening. It was the first win of the season for UNLV, who moved to 1-4. K-State fell to 1-3.

The Runnin’ Rebels went 12-for-24 from the field in the first half, and junior guard Bryce Hamilton had 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first 20 minutes. Despite the hot shooting, UNLV led by just one (31-30) at the halftime break.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Balanced Scoring Lifts Fort Hays State Over K...

December 8, 2020 8:30 pm

K-State to Play Fort Hays State Tuesday

December 6, 2020 7:02 pm

Long Range Shooting Lifts UNLV in 68-58 Win O...

December 5, 2020 11:38 pm

Cats Drop Regular Season Finale to Texas

 11:34 pm


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Free COVID Testing in Salina Sunday

Salina Family Healthcare Center is hosting a free community COVID-19 testing event this Sunday. A...

December 10, 2020 Comments

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

December 10, 2020

United Way Jingle-Thon is Today

COVID-19 Top News

December 10, 2020

KWU Men Hold on for 68-66 Win over ...

Sports News

December 9, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

8 New Deaths, 166 New COV...
December 9, 2020Comments
Gold Coin Donated to Sali...
December 9, 2020Comments
USD 305 Adjusts Fan Atten...
December 9, 2020Comments
Saline County Resident Wi...
December 9, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices