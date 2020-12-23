Salina, KS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 12/22

Pat StrathmanDecember 23, 2020

K-State put three players in double figures and dished out a season-best 23 assists in a 70-46 win over Jacksonville on Monday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State (4-5) went 50 percent from the floor with 13 assists on their 14 made field goals in the first half. The Cats went 9-of-17 from deep, and Nijel Pack had four of those makes from long range. The Cats led by as many as 20 and took a 42-23 lead to the halftime break.

K-State didn’t let up in the second half. The Cats led by 26 on multiple occasions before pushing the lead to 30 (68-38) with four minutes remaining.

Pack finished with a game-high 16 points for K-State. DaJuan Gordon added his second double-double in three games with totals of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Mike McGuirl added 12 points on four makes from deep. McGuirl added seven assists, while Rudi Williams and Pack each added five assists in the win. The Cats finished with a 45-22 rebounding advantage.

K-State returns to action on December 29 when they play host to Omaha at 7 P.M.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

