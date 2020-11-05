AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 11/4

aking the field as a road underdog on Saturday afternoon wasn’t new for No. 16 K-State.

Leaving after a 37-10 loss to West Virginia in their first Big 12 defeat of the season was a different experience for the Wildcats.

“I thought our effort was good, we just didn’t have great execution today,” Chris Klieman said. “Had our chances early, maybe punch that first score in instead of getting three. That didn’t help us. We had a couple of opportunities late in the first quarter or early second and we didn’t do anything with it. We weren’t very good on third down on defense.”

K-State (4-2, 4-1) came up with two sacks and jumped out to an early lead in Morgantown, before West Virginia (4-2, 3-2) used a strong second quarter to put away the Wildcats.

The Mountaineers racked up 301 yards through the air on a short-handed K-State secondary.

K-State returns to Manhattan for their next Big 12 matchup, a clash with No. 6 Oklahoma State on November 7 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game starts at 3 pm with pregame at 1 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

