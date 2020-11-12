AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 11/11

Chris Klieman gave his defense 100 plays.

Hold No. 14 Oklahoma State under that, he said on Tuesday, and the Wildcats would have a chance. The Cowboys didn’t even hit 70.

But it was a touchdown the defense couldn’t do anything about that doomed K-State (4-3, 4-2 Big 12) in a 20-18 loss to Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1 Big 12) at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Driving in the fourth quarter down one point, K-State fumbled and an 85-yard return for a touchdown gave Oklahoma State all the offense they would need to close out the Wildcats.

“Our kids battled, they fought, they played their tail off for 60 minutes. Missed some opportunities and give Oklahoma State credit, they capitalized on some opportunities,” Klieman said. “In the end, we had our chances and we didn’t quite finish the job. Make no mistake, I’m pleased because for us the mission is the mission. We’re improving as a football team.”

The loss drops K-State to third place in the Big 12 heading into a bye week. The Wildcats are back in action on November 21 as they head to Ames for a matchup with No. 17 Iowa State.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.