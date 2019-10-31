AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 10/30

K-State’s stadium erupted with cheers. Soon, its student section emptied onto the field to celebrate K-State’s 48-41 win against No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1) on Saturday afternoon.

Most of them — the students and the players — were not alive the last time K-State (5-2, 2-2) topped Oklahoma at home in 1996. First-year head coach Chris Klieman was coaching defensive backs at Western Illinois at the time.

Fans had not rushed the field at Bill Snyder Family Stadium since clinching a Big 12 Championship at home against Texas in 2012. This time, the Wildcats knocked off the four-time defending Big 12 champion.

Up next for K-State: the Sunflower State Showdown at Kansas. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 pm with pregame at 12:30 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

