AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 10-3

For Kansas State it was a tale of two halves, as the Wildcats rallied for 14 unanswered points in the second half while pitching a shutout, but it wasn’t enough as Texas escaped with a 19-14 victory in front of 49,916 fans at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday.

Trailing 19-0 at halftime, K-State (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) found touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Skylar Thompson and junior running back Alex Barnes in the second half, while the defense held Texas to 148 yards and no points in the second half. The Longhorns were able to run out the clock late in the game to secure the victory.

K-State looks to bounce back this weekend in Waco against Baylor. Kickoff is at 2:30 pm

