AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 10/28

Phillip Brooks.

That’s why Chris Klieman called timeout with eight seconds left in the first half, without the football in a game he was winning. In basketball terms, call it a heat check.

In football terms, Klieman called it something else.

“The special teams were the highlight of the day,” he said. “[Phillip] is a talented guy who understands blocking and understands angles. Sets things up so well. We work a ton on our punt return and I’m so happy we were able to benefit from all the hard work and effort that we put into it.”

Brooks set a K-State record with 189 punt-return yards and brought back two first half punts for touchdowns as No. 19 K-State (4-1) demolished Kansas (0-5) in a 55-14 win.

“The punt return team was blocking well today. They gave me confidence,” Brooks said. “This is Special Teams U and with our history of great returners, I felt like I needed to contribute.”

The victory keeps the Governor’s Cup in Manhattan for the 12th year in a row and continues the longest winning streak by either team in the 118-year history of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown.

The Wildcats scored 21 points on defense and special teams in the win over Kansas, and now lead the nation with 122 non-offensive touchdowns over the last two decades.

The Wildcats will hit the road for their next Big 12 matchup, traveling to Morgantown for another 11 a.m. kickoff against West Virginia on Saturday. Pregame at 9 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

