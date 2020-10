After a bye week, K-State returns to Manhattan for the 118th edition of the Sunflower Showdown on Oct. 24, when they host the Kansas Jayhawks on Homecoming.

Kansas is coming off a 38-17 loss at West Virginia.

Pregame coverage begins at 9 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.