AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 10-2

Pat StrathmanOctober 3, 2019

K-State figured if it could win the battle of the red zone against a high-powered Oklahoma State offense, it would have a chance on Saturday night in Boone Pickens Stadium.

The No. 24/22 Wildcats did so defensively, limiting the Cowboys to one touchdown in five red zone opportunities. K-State’s offense, however, only reached the red zone twice and struggled to find success for most of a 26-13 loss to start Big 12 play.

Up next for K-State: Baylor. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 pm with pregame at 12:30 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

You can catch Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

