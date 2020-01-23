AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 1/22

Pat StrathmanJanuary 23, 2020

No. 3/3 Kansas used an early 19-2 run to propel itself to an 81-60 win over Kansas State in 292nd Sunflower Showdown before a sold-out crowd of 16,300 at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

Kansas (15-3, 5-1 Big 12) led for nearly 35 minutes in the game, breaking open an early 7-all tie with 9 consecutive points to take a 16-7 lead and force a timeout by K-State head coach Bruce Weber at the 12:29 mark. After a basket by freshman Montavious Murphy, the Jayhawks answered with a 10-0 run to force yet another Weber timeout and lead at 26-9 with 10:29 before halftime. The team would lead 39-23 at the break.

K-State returns to action on Saturday night, as the Wildcats travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to take on Alabama (10-7, 3-2 SEC) at 5 p.m., in the seventh annual Big 12/SEC Challenge at Coleman Coliseum on ESPN2.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

You can catch Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

