AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 9/26

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 33-28, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to start 3-0 for a third-straight season.

Leading by five with just under two minutes left, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes found tailback Darrel Williams for a 16-yard gain on third-and-nine to seal the victory despite a persistent Ravens’ rally and send the home crowd home with a win.

Mahomes completed 27-of-37 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns on the day, leading Kansas City back from an early deficit to build a double-digit lead.

Trailing by six after a Ravens’ touchdown drive, the Chiefs scored 23 unanswered points before halftime behind huge performances from tailback LeSean McCoy, wide receiver Mecole Hardman and tight end Travis Kelce.

McCoy was responsible for the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the day – answering the Ravens’ score with a 1-yard plunge over the goal line – before wide receiver Demarcus Robinson followed up his two-touchdown performance last week against Oakland with an 18-yard, one-handed scoring grab.

It was then Hardman’s turn a drive later, as the rookie hauled in an 83-yard touchdown from Mahomes to make it three-straight drives for Kansas City that ended in six points.

Hardman finished the game with a team-leading 97 yards through the air.

Kansas City heads to Detroit (2-0-1) Sunday. Kickoff is slated for noon.