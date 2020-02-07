Salina, KS

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 2/6

Pat StrathmanFebruary 7, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs are world champions.

Kansas City rallied to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night to win Super Bowl LIV and secure the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy in 50 years.

Trailing by 10 points with just under nine minutes remaining, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to 14 unanswered points to take the lead with a little over two minutes left in the game.

The Chiefs moved to 5-0 this season – and 3-0 in the playoffs – when trailing by double-digits, making Mahomes the first starting quarterback in NFL history to overcome three double-digit comebacks in a single postseason.

It all helped Head Coach Andy Reid hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in his legendary career as Kansas City tallied its second world championship in franchise history.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hopped on “In The Zone” for one final time.

