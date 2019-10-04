Salina, KS

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10/3

Pat StrathmanOctober 4, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Detroit Lions, 34-30, to win a wild, back-and-forth game at Ford Field on Sunday and remain unbeaten on the season.

After falling behind by three points with just over two minutes left, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City on a 13-play, 79-yard drive to re-take the lead with just seconds left as tailback Darrel Williams plunged ahead for the go-ahead score.

Mahomes completed 24-of-42 passes for 315 yards in the game, but perhaps his biggest play of the day came on the ground. Facing a fourth-and-eight at midfield on the Chiefs’ final drive, Mahomes scrambled for 15 yards to move the chains and set up the eventual score.

The game included five lead-changes overall as Mahomes demonstrated why he’s the league’s reigning Most Valuable Player.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hopped on “In The Zone” to break down the most recent game. You can catch Mitch every Thursday at 5:40 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

Kansas City welcomes Indianapolis (2-2) Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 7:20.

