AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10/10

Pat StrathmanOctober 11, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Indianapolis Colts, 19-13, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night to drop their first game of the season.

Trailing by six with just over five minutes to play, Chiefs’ tailback Damien Williams was stopped short of the line to gain on fourth down at Kansas City’s 34-yard line. The Colts took over and added a field goal to go up nine points with just two and a half minutes left, essentially sealing the victory.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 22-of-39 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown in the game, tossing a 28-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Byron Pringle on an incredible scramble that featured the reigning league MVP change directions multiple times before firing a dart to Pringle while on the run.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hopped on “In The Zone” to break down the most recent game. You can catch Mitch every Thursday at 5:40 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

Kansas City welcomes Houston (3-2) Sunday. Kickoff is slated for noon.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

