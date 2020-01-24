AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 1/23

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Kansas City fought back from an early deficit to tally 28 unanswered points, establishing a commanding lead while preventing Tennessee from ever getting back into the game.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 23-of-35 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns in the game, finding wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a pair of scores in the first half to help Kansas City climb out of the early hole.

The Chiefs will now travel to Miami to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

