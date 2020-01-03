Salina, KS

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 1/2

Pat StrathmanJanuary 3, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-21, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the regular season in the win column.

Leading by three points and facing a third down with just over four minutes remaining, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes found wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 47-yard completion downfield to move the chains, setting up a game-sealing touchdown a few plays later.

It marked yet another explosive play in a day defined by them, which included a 104-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman and an 84-yard score by tailback Damien Williams, as Kansas City moved to 27-3 against divisional opponents since 2015.

Mahomes completed 16-of-25 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown in the game, finding wide receiver Demarcus Robinson for a 24-yard score late in the second quarter to lift Kansas City out of an early deficit and take the lead.

The winning-effort marked the Chiefs’ second-straight season with 12 or more victories – doing so for the first time in franchise history – as Kansas City, paired with a New England Patriots’ loss, locked up the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the postseason.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hopped on “In The Zone” to recap the victory over the Chargers.

You can catch Mitch every Thursday at 5:40 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

The weekly chats are brought to you by American Ag Credit.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

