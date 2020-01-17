AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 1/16

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans, 51-31, in an instant classic of a postseason game on Sunday afternoon as the Chiefs fought back from a 24-point deficit to tally the greatest comeback in franchise history.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 23-of-35 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns in the victory, finding tight end Travis Kelce for three scores. Tailback Damien Williams also tallied three overall touchdowns in the victory.

It all helped Kansas City record the fourth-largest comeback in postseason history.

It was a complete team effort that culminated in the greatest comeback in the 60-year history of the Chiefs while sending Kansas City to a second-straight AFC Championship Game for the first time in franchise history.

The Chiefs will now take on the Tennessee Titans Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium for a berth in the Super Bowl.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hopped on “In The Zone” to recap the wild victory and preview the AFC Championship Game.

