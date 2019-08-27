Salina, KS

AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Conference

Pat StrathmanAugust 27, 2019

Kansas coach Les Miles held his weekly press conference on Monday in Lawrence as the Jayhawks prepare for their season opener against Indiana State.

The big topic of the day was the first two-deep depth chart of the year, which features seven positions (six on offense plus the kicker) without a solidified starter. Notably, that includes the starting quarterback, and Miles said the battle between senior Carter Stanley and junior Thomas MacVittie will continue through this week.

Among other topics discussed at this week’s presser includes Miles’ return to the sideline, coaching his sons, KU’s generally healthy roster and the status of sophomore defensive lineman Malcolm Lee, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI this offseason.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

