AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Conference 9/9

Coming off of a loss to Coastal Carolina this weekend, Kansas coach Les Miles held his weekly press conference on Monday. It’s a short week for the Jayhawks, who will be on the road Friday night to take on Boston College.

Miles cut right to the chase on Monday, not making an opening statement and jumping right into questions. Senior quarterback Carter Stanley was the first topic off the board following his tough effort versus the Chanticleers (13-of-19, 107 yards, two interceptions), but despite his struggles Miles said that he’s still the starter going forward.