Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 73 °

AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Conference 9/9

Pat StrathmanSeptember 9, 2019

Coming off of a loss to Coastal Carolina this weekend, Kansas coach Les Miles held his weekly press conference on Monday. It’s a short week for the Jayhawks, who will be on the road Friday night to take on Boston College.

Miles cut right to the chase on Monday, not making an opening statement and jumping right into questions. Senior quarterback Carter Stanley was the first topic off the board following his tough effort versus the Chanticleers (13-of-19, 107 yards, two interceptions), but despite his struggles Miles said that he’s still the starter going forward.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Jayhawks fall to Coastal Carolina

September 8, 2019 8:56 am

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/3

September 4, 2019 8:58 am

AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Conference 9/2

September 2, 2019 2:52 pm

Late Kansas touchdown earns first victory in ...

August 31, 2019 11:19 pm


Latest Stories

Top News

Wages Appear To Be On The Rise In S...

Saline County's economy is performing well based on a wage study released last month by the Kansas D...

September 9, 2019 Comments

Gov. Kelly Begins Overview of Kansa...

Top News

September 9, 2019

AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Confe...

Sports News

September 9, 2019

Salina Teens Found in Stolen Car

Kansas News

September 9, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Teens Found in Sto...
September 9, 2019Comments
Mac School Threats Under ...
September 9, 2019Comments
Salina Police Log 9-9-19
September 9, 2019Comments
Keys Cut Off Woman’s Neck
September 9, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH