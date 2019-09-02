AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Conference 9/2

Fresh off a season-opening win over Indiana State, Kansas football coach Les Miles held his weekly press conference Monday afternoon with all eyes already set on Week 2 against Coastal Carolina.

Coach Miles broke down this past weekend’s game and prepped the media for next Saturday. Miles was asked about the biggest story heading into next week: the return of sophomore running back Pooka Williams. Miles broke down why adding Williams back to the roster will help the offense right away.

Other topics discussed include KU’s offensive approach, the emergence of several wide receivers, rotating defensive backs and more.