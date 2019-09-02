Salina, KS

Now: 90 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 73 °

AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Conference 9/2

Pat StrathmanSeptember 2, 2019

Fresh off a season-opening win over Indiana State, Kansas football coach Les Miles held his weekly press conference Monday afternoon with all eyes already set on Week 2 against Coastal Carolina.

Coach Miles broke down this past weekend’s game and prepped the media for next Saturday. Miles was asked about the biggest story heading into next week: the return of sophomore running back Pooka Williams. Miles broke down why adding Williams back to the roster will help the offense right away.

Other topics discussed include KU’s offensive approach, the emergence of several wide receivers, rotating defensive backs and more.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Late Kansas touchdown earns first victory in ...

August 31, 2019 11:19 pm

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 8/27

August 28, 2019 8:53 am

AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Conference

August 27, 2019 3:35 pm

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 8/20

August 21, 2019 8:47 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Confe...

Fresh off a season-opening win over Indiana State, Kansas football coach Les Miles held his weekly p...

September 2, 2019 Comments

Duffy’s outing, Mondi’s...

Sports News

September 2, 2019

FHSU Earns 10 National Top-10 Ranki...

Kansas News

September 2, 2019

“The Alley” Strikes Downtown Salina

Top News

September 2, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

FHSU Earns 10 National To...
September 2, 2019Comments
New Weather Station Impro...
September 1, 2019Comments
OPINION: Problem Parents ...
September 1, 2019Comments
Rocking M Media Broadcast...
September 1, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH