Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 46 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/8

Pat StrathmanSeptember 9, 2020

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: men’s soccer coach Miguel Prieto, cross country coach Kyle Hiser, and football coach Myers Hendrickson.

Schedule for month of Sept.:

Date Duration Time
Mon. September 14 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. September 21 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. September 28 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

KWU’s Monson, Hanna Earn KCAC Weekly Awards

September 7, 2020 8:43 pm

KWU Volleyball Splits Second Day of Home Tour...

 7:15 am

Martinez and Lovell Lead Coyotes at Season Op...

 7:10 am

KWU Volleyball Splits Season Opening Matches

 7:05 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/8

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location! The KWU Coaches Show puts a spo...

September 9, 2020 Comments

Scammers Claiming to be With DOJ Pr...

Kansas News

September 9, 2020

Salina Man Hurt in Construction Acc...

Top News

September 9, 2020

High School Sports Digest – 9/8

Sports News

September 8, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Scammers Claiming to be W...
September 9, 2020Comments
6 Most Wanted Arrests
September 8, 2020Comments
Salina Hospital Recognize...
September 8, 2020Comments
Ad Astra and Saline Count...
September 8, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH