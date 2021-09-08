AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/7

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back!
The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.
Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave.
Come enjoy Kansas Wesleyan food specials – $4 nachos and 50 cent sliders! Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.
On the show: tennis coach Josh Molino, senior linebacker Zyair Velazquez, and football coach Myers Hendrickson
Schedule for September
|Date
|Duration
|Start Time
|Mon. September 13
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. September 20
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. September 27
|One hour
|6:00pm