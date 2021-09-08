Salina, KS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/7

Pat StrathmanSeptember 8, 2021

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave.

Come enjoy Kansas Wesleyan food specials – $4 nachos and 50 cent sliders! Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: tennis coach Josh Molino, senior linebacker Zyair Velazquez, and football coach Myers Hendrickson

Schedule for September

Date Duration Start Time
Mon. September 13 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. September 20 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. September 27 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/7

