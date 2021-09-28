Salina, KS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/27

Pat StrathmanSeptember 28, 2021

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave.

Come enjoy Kansas Wesleyan food specials – $4 nachos and 50 cent sliders! Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: women’s golf coach Hannah Hendrickson, receiver Stevie Williams, defensive end Cole Parker, and football coach Myers Hendrickson.

October Schedule:

Date Duration Start Time
Mon. October 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. October 11 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. October 18 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. October 25 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

