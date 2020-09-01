Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 61 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/31

Pat StrathmanSeptember 1, 2020

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: director of athletics Steve Wilson, volleyball coach Jessica Biegert, and football coach Myers Hendrickson.

Schedule for month of Sept.:

Date Duration Time
Tue. September 8 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. September 14 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. September 21 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. September 28 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Saturday’s KWU vs Tabor Men’s Soc...

September 1, 2020 10:19 am

Rocking M Media continues to be home for KWU ...

August 27, 2020 4:20 pm

Kansas Wesleyan Athletics sets ticketing guid...

August 25, 2020 5:27 pm

KCAC Board of Presidents Approves Football Sc...

August 10, 2020 3:23 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/31

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location! The KWU Coaches Show puts a spo...

September 1, 2020 Comments

South Girls Golf Opens 2020 with St...

Sports News

September 1, 2020

Saturday’s KWU vs Tabor Men&#...

Sports News

September 1, 2020

Sheriff’s Office Investigatin...

Kansas News

September 1, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Sheriff’s Office In...
September 1, 2020Comments
16 New Saline County COVI...
August 31, 2020Comments
Virus Can’t Stop Me...
August 31, 2020Comments
Vehicle Theft on E. Wayne
August 31, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH