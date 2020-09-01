AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/31

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!
The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.
Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.
On the show: director of athletics Steve Wilson, volleyball coach Jessica Biegert, and football coach Myers Hendrickson.
👀👀👀 SPORTS. ARE. BACK.
First games of the season are this weekend!@patstrathman hosts the KWU Coaches Show TONIGHT!@kwu_xc_track, @kwucoyotevb, @kwumens_soccer, @kdubwsoccer get things started on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/BP0zfCy0ia
— Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes (@kwucoyotes) August 31, 2020
Schedule for month of Sept.:
|Date
|Duration
|Time
|Tue. September 8
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. September 14
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. September 21
|One hour
|6:00pm
|Mon. September 28
|One hour
|6:00pm