AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 5/10

Pat StrathmanMay 11, 2021

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: director of golf/women’s golf coach Hannah Hendrickson, flag football coach Mike Famigletti, and baseball coach Bill Neale

Rest of the schedule

Date Duration Time
Mon. May 17 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

CATEGORIES :

