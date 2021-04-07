Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 42 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 4/6

Pat StrathmanApril 7, 2021

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: women’s soccer coach Henrik Sohn, eSports director Zac Allor, and football coach Myers Hendrickson

Rest of the schedule

Date Duration Time
Mon. April 12 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 19 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 26 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 3 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 10 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 17 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 24 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

KWU Baseball beats Hastings 5-3 to extend str...

April 7, 2021 9:04 am

Watson posts another win as Men’s Golf ...

 9:03 am

Zac Allor selected to direct Kansas Wesleyan ...

April 6, 2021 1:07 pm

Sayyalinh named KCAC Women’s Golfer of ...

 1:06 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

HS Sports Digest – 4/6

Baseball Concordia swept Sacred Heart 10-0 and 13-3. Southeast of Saline coasted past Republic C...

April 7, 2021 Comments

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 4/6

Sports News

April 7, 2021

KWU Baseball beats Hastings 5-3 to ...

Sports News

April 7, 2021

Watson posts another win as MenR...

Sports News

April 7, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Web-Based Driver’s ...
April 6, 2021Comments
VIDEO: County Mask Ordina...
April 6, 2021Comments
Fighting For Vets
April 6, 2021Comments
Poetry In Motion In Linds...
April 6, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices