Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 84 ° | Lo: 58 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 4/26

Pat StrathmanApril 27, 2021

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: men’s soccer coach LeBaron Hollimon, flag football coach Mike Famigletti, and baseball coach Bill Neale

Rest of the schedule

Date Duration Time
Mon. May 3 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 10 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 17 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 24 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Rocket League claims NECC Emergents West Divi...

April 27, 2021 9:29 am

Wesleyan Baseball falls to McPherson in serie...

April 26, 2021 8:16 am

Wesleyan Baseball takes two from No. 23 McPhe...

April 25, 2021 11:22 am

KWU Softball swept by Oklahoma Wesleyan

 11:21 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

HS Sports Digest – 4/26

Baseball Salina South swept Campus 15-10, 10-5. Salina South dominated the first three innings, sco...

April 27, 2021 Comments

Museum Presents: Upstairs Downtown

Kansas News

April 27, 2021

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 4/26

Sports News

April 27, 2021

Gun and Jewelry Stolen From Unlocke...

Kansas News

April 27, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Museum Presents: Upstairs...
April 27, 2021Comments
Gun and Jewelry Stolen Fr...
April 27, 2021Comments
Kansas Treasurer Giving A...
April 27, 2021Comments
Heartland Early Education...
April 27, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices