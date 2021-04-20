Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 26 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 4/19

Pat StrathmanApril 20, 2021

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: tennis coach Josh Molino, women’s soccer coach Henrik Sohn, and track & field coach Kyle Hiser

Rest of the schedule

Date Duration Time
Mon. April 26 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 3 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 10 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 17 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 24 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

KWU Baseball tripped up by Tabor

April 18, 2021 8:15 am

Wesleyan Softball splits with Bethel

 8:14 am

Twenty-One Coyotes, Seven Swedes Make All-KCA...

April 16, 2021 2:28 pm

Sitzman dominant as KWU Baseball stops Tabor ...

April 15, 2021 10:09 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 4/19

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location! The KWU Coaches Show puts a spo...

April 20, 2021 Comments

Rural Saline County Vaccination Sit...

COVID-19 Top News

April 20, 2021

K-State Student From Salina To Perf...

Kansas News

April 20, 2021

County Leader Week Is This Week

Farming News

April 20, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

K-State Student From Sali...
April 20, 2021Comments
Colyer Kicks Off 2022 Cam...
April 20, 2021Comments
Juco Baseball Tourny Sele...
April 19, 2021Comments
Fort Riley Man Arrested I...
April 19, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices