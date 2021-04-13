Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 35 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 4/12

Pat StrathmanApril 13, 2021

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: senior first baseman Trey Lopez, baseball coach Bill Neale, and football coach Myers Hendrickson

Rest of the schedule

Date Duration Time
Mon. April 19 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 26 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 3 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 10 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 17 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 24 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

KWU Women’s Soccer will face Columbia i...

April 12, 2021 2:47 pm

Baseball uses huge rally to beat Swedes 20-10...

April 11, 2021 11:02 pm

New school records set as Track teams compete...

 11:00 pm

Softball earns split with Avila thanks to big...

 11:40 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 4/12

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location! The KWU Coaches Show puts a spo...

April 13, 2021 Comments

Saline County Vaccination Clinics C...

Top News

April 13, 2021

Officers Graduate From Academy

Kansas News

April 13, 2021

11 New Saline County COVID Cases

Kansas News

April 13, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Officers Graduate From Ac...
April 13, 2021Comments
11 New Saline County COVI...
April 13, 2021Comments
UPDATE: Pratt Man Found D...
April 13, 2021Comments
UPDATE: Arrests in Hutchi...
April 13, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices